Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.