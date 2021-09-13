OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.19

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.19 and last traded at $105.19, with a volume of 3977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMRNY. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get OMRON alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OMRON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,876,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in OMRON by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in OMRON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after buying an additional 48,955 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.