OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.19

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.19 and last traded at $105.19, with a volume of 3977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMRNY. Macquarie raised shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79.
About OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
