One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells $58,300.00 in Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OSS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 3,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 million, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.