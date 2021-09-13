OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of OneMain worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in OneMain by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.14. 57,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,975. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

