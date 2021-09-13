OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Trading Up 8.4%

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s stock price was up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 11,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 227,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Get OneSpan alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $828.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.56.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Worth purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 and have sold 35,081 shares worth $883,961. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpan by 809.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan during the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.