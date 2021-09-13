OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Position Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of OneWater Marine worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Equity Holdings LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 105,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEW opened at $38.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $572.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

