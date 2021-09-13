OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of OneWater Marine worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

In other news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,115. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $38.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $572.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

