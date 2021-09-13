Only1 (LIKE) One Day Volume Tops $3.39 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001588 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Only1 has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. Only1 has a total market capitalization of $26.64 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00060009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00150176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00043155 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,035,000 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

