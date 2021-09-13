Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $828.09 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002119 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $828.09 million and approximately $178.51 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00049921 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00117640 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.29 or 0.00589598 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00018294 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00043909 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.