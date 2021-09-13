Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:OTRK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.11. 500,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,493. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. Research analysts forecast that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Ontrak during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ontrak by 199.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

