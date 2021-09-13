Opium One Day Trading Volume Hits $105.42 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Opium has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $105.42 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00004940 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Opium has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00173671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,835.95 or 1.00146509 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,193.59 or 0.07133267 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.00922034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

