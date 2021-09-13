Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for The Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

KR opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.21%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.