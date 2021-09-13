Oppenheimer Comments on Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a report released on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.32 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.