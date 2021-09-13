Oppenheimer Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $296.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.82.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $241.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.39. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Albemarle has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

