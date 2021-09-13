Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Invacare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Nirenberg now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invacare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

IVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE IVC opened at $5.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87. Invacare has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.19.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $225.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

In other news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Invacare by 33.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Invacare by 2,601.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 892,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 859,651 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Invacare by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invacare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 908,236 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

