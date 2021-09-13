Oppenheimer Weighs in on Genius Sports Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $22.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

