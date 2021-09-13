OptiToken (OPTI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,898.00

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 54.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One OptiToken coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OptiToken has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. OptiToken has a total market cap of $167,394.83 and approximately $4,898.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00077468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00122881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00173667 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,018.88 or 0.99663375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.06 or 0.07234879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00887320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002968 BTC.

OptiToken Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 95,557,933 coins and its circulating supply is 30,897,928 coins. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io

