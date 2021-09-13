Oracle Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Oracle has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

ORCL stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,378,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.64.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

