Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.09-1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09-10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.24 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ORCL stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 17,704,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $248.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oracle stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of Oracle worth $971,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

