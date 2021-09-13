Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.09-1.13 EPS.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,704,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,504. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

Get Oracle alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.