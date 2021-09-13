ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Shares of ORBC stock remained flat at $$11.49 during midday trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,010. The stock has a market cap of $915.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.82 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ORBCOMM by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 307,249 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in ORBCOMM by 927.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.