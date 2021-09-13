Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.50

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. Orbia Advance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

