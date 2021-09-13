Orbit Chain Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001617 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $399.09 million and $17.95 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.13 or 0.00151873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,161,723 coins. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

