Orbs (ORBS) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Orbs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $302.00 million and $24.08 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orbs has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Profile

Orbs is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

