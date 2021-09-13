Orchid (OXT) Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $250.61 million and $42.63 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

