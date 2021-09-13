Orchid Reaches Market Cap of $248.32 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000804 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $248.32 million and $43.67 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00058591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00153720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042480 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

