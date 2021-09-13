O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 3.9% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total value of $2,067,471.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $592.36 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $621.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $597.94 and a 200 day moving average of $548.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.18.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

