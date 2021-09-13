Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 8,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,016,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $2,246,522.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $515,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $4,548,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Organogenesis by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.