Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $1.02 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00079365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00122385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00174727 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,778.11 or 0.99745201 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,208.20 or 0.07146402 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00925067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

