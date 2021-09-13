Origin Sport 1-Day Volume Reaches $63,850.00 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $881,034.61 and approximately $63,850.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00120803 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Origin Sport

ORS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

