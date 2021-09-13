Origo Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.05 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Origo has a total market capitalization of $7.85 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00150969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.98 or 0.00734006 BTC.

Origo Profile

OGO is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

