Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Purchases $6,508,996.48 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 377,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $6,508,996.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 444,712 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $7,782,460.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 329,885 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $4,875,700.30.

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.74 per share, with a total value of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22.

OSCR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,210. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.77.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OSCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at $169,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $329,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $10,752,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

