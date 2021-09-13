Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, Buys 444,712 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 444,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,782,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 377,552 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $6,508,996.48.

On Monday, August 30th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 329,885 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,875,700.30.

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22.

NYSE:OSCR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,210. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 67.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 370,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 33.3% during the second quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 55,452.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.