Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel Acquires 1,000 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OMI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,480. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.