Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £152.94 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Ian Barkshire bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,549 ($33.30) per share, with a total value of £152.94 ($199.82).

Shares of LON:OXIG traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,510 ($32.79). 14,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,407. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,496.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,209.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXIG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

