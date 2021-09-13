Oxygen (OXY) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.32 Million

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00005077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $128.48 million and $2.32 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010386 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,293,059 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.