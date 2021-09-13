Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PACB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.08. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.