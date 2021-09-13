PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.61

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

PageGroup Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.