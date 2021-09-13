PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.61

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPGPF. Zacks Investment Research raised PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

