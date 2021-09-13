PAID Network (PAID) Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001745 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $64.39 million and $520,554.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00081335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00121552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00175682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,238.33 or 0.99608988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.95 or 0.07193885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00919856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002971 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars.

