Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Head to Head Analysis

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Cardiff Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio -269.81% -735.72% -313.13% Cardiff Oncology -5,830.38% -21.65% -20.59%

This table compares Palisade Bio and Cardiff Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 3,294.31 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Cardiff Oncology $370,000.00 720.49 -$19.31 million ($1.08) -6.24

Palisade Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiff Oncology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Palisade Bio and Cardiff Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cardiff Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Palisade Bio currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.21%. Cardiff Oncology has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 275.87%. Given Cardiff Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cardiff Oncology is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cardiff Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiff Oncology has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardiff Oncology beats Palisade Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. The firm’s clinical programs include KRAS-Mutated Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC), Resistant Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed or refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). The company was founded by Gabriel M. Cerrone, L. David Tomei, Samuil Umansky, and Hovsep Melkonyan in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

