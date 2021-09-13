Pallapay (PALLA) Hits Market Cap of $2.70 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded down 42% against the dollar. Pallapay has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $443,540.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00076101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00122766 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00172766 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,127.61 or 1.00158967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.96 or 0.07297496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.67 or 0.00884829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

