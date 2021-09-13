Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $470.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NYSE:PANW traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $461.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $479.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $407.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

