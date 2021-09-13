Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $535.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $485.75 and last traded at $474.04, with a volume of 77996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.90.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.25 and its 200 day moving average is $370.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.