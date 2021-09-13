Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $515.00 to $535.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $485.75 and last traded at $474.04, with a volume of 77996 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $469.90.
PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $470.63.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.25 and its 200 day moving average is $370.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.05 and a beta of 1.40.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
