Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Cap of $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00059081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00153536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042493 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

