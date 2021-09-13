Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $2.08

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00004598 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $44.49 million and $5.94 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00124301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.00174164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,401.82 or 1.00298218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.80 or 0.07207920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.31 or 0.00893169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

