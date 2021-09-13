Parallel Advisors LLC Has $78.94 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 576,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $78,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 186,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Apple by 8.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 31.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 762,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,166,000 after purchasing an additional 181,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.77.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

