Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. Scotiabank upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.56.

PLC traded down C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.57. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.44 and a 12 month high of C$38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.6189686 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

