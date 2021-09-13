Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stake Raised by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

NYSE PH opened at $284.05 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.