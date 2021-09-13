ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0720

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $896.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,873.33 or 1.00011830 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00076826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00071473 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.