PARSIQ Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $79.56 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.00 or 0.00772097 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.84 or 0.01203657 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

